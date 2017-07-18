Don’t roll your eyes! This guy’s ice cream is really on a roll for National Ice Cream Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It may be the best month of the year. That's because July is National Ice Cream Month. All 31 days of this hot month should be celebrated with a cone, a dish, at least a spoonful of ice cream.

And that philosophy will take you to the office of one New Orleans man.

The temperature in his office is 22 degrees below zero.

That's like the temperature in Minneapolis in the middle of January.

But this is the middle of July. And it's New Orleans.

That's where WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood has found an ice cream man working.

He's an ice cream man who's really on a roll. His name is Vincent Minos.

Vincent and his ice cream come from France. Vincent came to New Orleans with his wife who's a French teacher.

You'll see his ice cream stand set up on Magazine Street. It's under a couple of green umbrellas right in from of Dat Dog.

And what makes his ice cream stand out is the way Vincent makes it.

His ice cream is on a roll, rolled up, rolled around, rolled out, don't roll your eyes!

Maybe the taste of ice cream is even better when it's rolled up.

Like a rug.

Like an egg roll.

Vincent calls his ice cream creations and his ice cream stand, Dat Iceroll.

As for the price, well, depends on if you're nice.

Vincent shows Wild Bill the price list. Depending on how nice your face looks determines the price of what you pay for a dish of ice cream at Dat Iceroll.