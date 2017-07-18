× Doerr Furniture expanding to North Shore

COVINGTON, La. — Popular all-wood furniture company Doerr Furniture is expanding its business, adding a second location in Covington.

Doerr President and CEO Shane Mutter said he expects the new location to open off of U.S. 190 in Covington before year’s end.

The store will boast 11,000 square feet and will still feature the same types of furniture you can find at Doerr’s Marigny location at the corner of Elysian Fields Avenue and Burgundy Street. The Marigny location is roughly three times bigger than the planned store in Covington, but if business on the North Shore is booming, then the company will add on to the Covington location over the next several years.

Mutter, the fourth generation to run the family-owned business, said the company will add about 10 full time employees to the roughly 40 employees the company already has.

Doerr Furniture first opened in the Marigny in 1938 as a rocking chair wholesale company. It’s been in business for 79 years.

The well-known local company made headlines in March when it re-lit the iconic Doerr neon sign, which had been dark since 1952.