Cookin’ with Nino: Grilled Sizzling Shanghai Shrimp

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp 21 count
  • ½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • ½  cup fresh cilantro
  • ¼ cup First Cold Pressed olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves finely chopped
  • 3 scallions, green part only, cut to 1 inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons Asian red chili paste
  • 2 tablespoon Soy Sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon Sesame Oil
  • serve over JAZZMEN rice

Instructions:

Put the orange juice, cilantro, chili paste, olive oil, garlic, scallion, and salt in a blender or food processor, and blend until smooth.

Place shrimp in a zip lock bag and pour the orange juice mixture over the shrimp.  Chill in a refrigerator for 2-3 hours but no longer.  Remove the shrimp from the marinade.  Grill shrimp over medium high heat for 2-3 minutes on each side, or desired doneness.  Serve over Jazzmen rice.

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.