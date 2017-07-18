× Cookin’ with Nino: Grilled Sizzling Shanghai Shrimp

Grilled Sizzling Shanghai Shrimp

Ingredients:

2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp 21 count

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

½ cup fresh cilantro

¼ cup First Cold Pressed olive oil

4 garlic cloves finely chopped

3 scallions, green part only, cut to 1 inch pieces

2 tablespoons Asian red chili paste

2 tablespoon Soy Sauce

1 Teaspoon Sesame Oil

serve over JAZZMEN rice

Instructions:

Put the orange juice, cilantro, chili paste, olive oil, garlic, scallion, and salt in a blender or food processor, and blend until smooth.

Place shrimp in a zip lock bag and pour the orange juice mixture over the shrimp. Chill in a refrigerator for 2-3 hours but no longer. Remove the shrimp from the marinade. Grill shrimp over medium high heat for 2-3 minutes on each side, or desired doneness. Serve over Jazzmen rice.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.