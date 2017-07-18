Cookin’ with Nino: Grilled Sizzling Shanghai Shrimp

Grilled Sizzling Shanghai Shrimp
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp 21 count
- ½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
- ½ cup fresh cilantro
- ¼ cup First Cold Pressed olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves finely chopped
- 3 scallions, green part only, cut to 1 inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons Asian red chili paste
- 2 tablespoon Soy Sauce
- 1 Teaspoon Sesame Oil
- serve over JAZZMEN rice
Instructions:
Put the orange juice, cilantro, chili paste, olive oil, garlic, scallion, and salt in a blender or food processor, and blend until smooth.
Place shrimp in a zip lock bag and pour the orange juice mixture over the shrimp. Chill in a refrigerator for 2-3 hours but no longer. Remove the shrimp from the marinade. Grill shrimp over medium high heat for 2-3 minutes on each side, or desired doneness. Serve over Jazzmen rice.
Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.
Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.