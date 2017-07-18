Coast Guard searching for missing person near West Ship Island

Gulfport, Miss. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing person near West Ship Island near Gulfport.
The missing person is Kevin Anderson.
Coast Guard Station Gulfport watchstanders received a notification at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources about an unmanned vessel that had ran ashore near Gulfport Harbor with an active motor.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Gulfport 45-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Brant
- Mississippi Department of Marine Resources
Anyone with information that could aid in the search is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at (251) 441-6211.