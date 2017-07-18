× Coast Guard searching for missing person near West Ship Island

Gulfport, Miss. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing person near West Ship Island near Gulfport.

The missing person is Kevin Anderson.

Coast Guard Station Gulfport watchstanders received a notification at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources about an unmanned vessel that had ran ashore near Gulfport Harbor with an active motor.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Station Gulfport 45-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Coast Guard Cutter Brant

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources

Anyone with information that could aid in the search is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at (251) 441-6211.