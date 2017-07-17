× Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS – The fourth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Monday afternoon and became Tropical Storm Don.

Don is a weak tropical storm with winds of 40 mph and is moving very quickly to the west at 17 mph.

The forecast path for Don has it remaining as a weak tropical storm over next 48 hours as is sweeps toward the lesser Antilles possibly strengthening up to 45 mph.

While conditions at the moment are favorable for development over the Atlantic, as Don enters the Caribbean Sea mid-week, shear will become an increasing factor and will most likely cause Don to weaken into a trough and lose its tropical characteristics.