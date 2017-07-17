Super Bowl champ Roman Harper dishes on playing for the Saints and Panthers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Veteran NFL strong safety Roman Harper has played 11 years in the league and for two teams.

"Which quarterback did you like working with more, Drew Brees or Cam Newton?" asked WGNO's host of The Blitz, Meghan Kluth.

"Drew brought me a Super Bowl ring so I'll always put him above Cam, but Cam's got sauce!" said Harper.

Harper has now had two stints with the Saints and calls New Orleans home.

In 2009, he earned his first Pro Bowl berth and helped lead the Saints to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. He led the Saints with 8 tackles and defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

"After 11 years what advice do you have for these young guys?" asked Kluth.

Advertisement

"I tell them it's OK to make mistakes, just don't make the same mistakes over and over, if you can grow year in and year out you will have a long career," said Harper.

Harper was released by the Saints on February 12, 2014 after eight years with the team and later signed with the Carolina Panthers. In 2016 Harper was picked back up by the Saints and finished out the season with the team. He was one of six remaining players on the team from that 2009 season.

Harper is not currently with NFL teams but is working out and prepared to play his 12th season.