‘Something for everybody’: Bartenders, locals bring A-game to 15th annual Tales of the Cocktail

NEW ORLEANS -- Tales of the Cocktail starts Wednesday, and it's a big year for the premier cocktail festival that brings 15,000-20,000 people to town.

Now in its 15th year, the five-day celebration of adult spirits will feature 84 seminars, endless tastings, cocktail dinners for locals, and more.

"There truly is something for everybody, whether you are a bartender or mixologist from another part of the world or you are a local that wants to learn more about a specific spirit or a topic," says Tales of the Cocktail founder and Executive Director Ann Tuennerman tells WGNO.

Last year, the festival attracted people from 35 countries. Tuennerman expects that number to grow this year.

And it's not just another conference for industry insiders, though you will encounter thousands of bartenders, bar owners, brand owners, distributors, and suppliers. There's an entire page on the Tales website for local cocktail lovers.

"Even just going to your favorite bar, trying a new place, because they really bring their A-game this week," Tuennerman says. "The world is in there going to visit their bars."

Tales of the Cocktail takes place Tuesday, July 18 through Sunday, July 23.