Singer Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, marijuana charges, Georgia officer says

(CNN) — Singer Aaron Carter was arrested in Georgia under suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession, the Habersham County sheriff’s office said.

Carter, 29, was detained Saturday about 9 p.m. ET in the rural county, which is about 87 miles north of Atlanta.

He is facing several misdemeanor charges including, DUI, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects, Habersham County Captain Floyd Canup said.

CNN has contacted Carter’s publicist and is awaiting a reply.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, Aaron Carter was in the vehicle with his photographer girlfriend, Madison Parker, authorities said.

She was arrested and charged with obstruction and two drug-related charges, Canup said.

Prior to his arrest, his staff wrote on Twitter that Carter was going to miss a Saturday show in Kansas City, citing “transportation issues.”

On Sunday, his brother Nick Carter tweeted his support.

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” the elder Carter wrote. “Family isn’t always easy,be we’re all here for you.”

Aaron Carter responded with a statement he posted on Twitter.

“If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum,” he wrote. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

Nick Carter appeared to respond by retweeting his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, who wrote, “Hey @aaroncarter have @itsmadisonp text me your new number since you changed it again!”

The former child star is best known for his 2000 album and single “Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It),” and song “I Want Candy.”

Carter plans to give a sneak peek of new music and host a meet and greet in Birmingham, Alabama, on July 18, according his social media accounts.