Saints first practice: Thursday July 27th, 11 practices open to public

The Saints are back home for camp, and there is ample opportunity to see the black and gold.

In a news release, the Saints said that 11 practices will be open to the public at the team’s facility at 5800 Airline Drive.

The club announced that players will report on Wednesday July 26th, with practice beginning at 8:50 the next morning. The team will hold its first padded practice on Saturday July 29th. Padded practices will continue on Sunday and Monday. Players will have an off day on Tuesday August 1st.

Practices will also be open to the public August 2nd, the 5th thru the 7th, and the 12th thru the 14th.

The Saints will also open practice Thursday August 24th. It will be a joint practice with the Houston Texans.

The Saints play the Texas August 26th at 7 pm in the first preseason home game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints first preseason game is at Cleveland Thursday August 10th.

The Saints say that a ticket will be required to attend an open practice. They are free, and can be claimed by visiting the team’s website.