NOPD looking for Uptown carjacker

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 22-year-old man believed to be behind an armed carjacking Uptown earlier this month.

Jerrod Jacobs and an unidentified man approached a gray 2013 Toyota Corolla in the 3500 block of Calhoun Street around 1:30 a.m. on July 5 and ordered the car’s occupants to exit the vehicle and drop all of their belongings, according to the NOPD.

Both Jacobs and the other suspect were wearing hooded sweatshirts and were armed with handguns.

Jacobs and the other man fled in the Corolla after the victims complied, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerrod Jacobs, the second suspect or further details of this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.