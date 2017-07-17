× New Orleans man out on bond for murder charge arrested in Slidell on gun, battery charges

SLIDELL, La. — A New Orleans man out on bond for a second-degree murder charge in Orleans Parish was arrested Sunday afternoon by Slidell Police for aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery, and simple battery by domestic violence.

Early Sunday morning (July 17), Slidell Police were called to the Forestwood Apartments (2700 Mary Street) in reference to a disturbance.

According to witnesses, 30-year-old Brandon Alexander of New Orleans entered his girlfriend’s apartment in a rage, and then proceeded to beat her and her roommate. At some point, Alexander produced a firearm, pointed it at his girlfriend and threatened to kill her. The motive is still under investigation.

Alexander fled the area, but was caught a short while later by Slidell Police and was arrested.

Both victims suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene by EMTs.

Alexander’s charges are considered misdemeanor offenses in the State of Louisiana, but Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal hopes his arrest in Slidell will be enough to revoke his bond conditions for the second-degree murder charge in Orleans Parish.

“We don’t make the bonds and set the bond rules, however, are working closely with the judicial system to make sure this violent individual stays off our streets and behind bars, especially here in St. Tammany Parish,” Fandal said.