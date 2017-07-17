More than 3,000 without power in Lakeview

July 17, 2017 | Updated: 12:32 p.m., July 17, 2017

UPDATE: Power was restored to all customers by 12:00 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,000 people are without power in Lakeview as storms move across the area.

The outages are concentrated along the lakefront and stretch from the 17th Street Canal to City Park up to Harrison Avenue, according to an outage map provided by Entergy.

About 3,300 residences were without power as of 10:30 a.m.

Power should be restored by noon, according to Entergy.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information.