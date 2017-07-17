MLK 50: The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Lorraine Motel has gone down in history as the sight of one of the darkest moments in our nation's history.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated on its balcony.

Today, the very location where King was killed is the sight of our nation's premier Civil Rights museum: the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel.

"We really want people to come here to understand the Civil Rights Movement," said Faith Morris, chief marketing and external affairs officer for the museum. "We chronicle it from beginning to end. In fact, with the renovation that we had from door-to-door in 2014, we included a slavery exhibit, a culture of resistance, because we know that it started with with slavery."

As part of WGNO-News with a Twist's yearlong commemoration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was assassinated 49 years ago, we are reflecting on the past, evaluating the present – and seeking solutions for the future with stories that highlight local Civil Rights history and more.

Of course, you will learn the story of Dr. King when you visit the museum, but there are other things you will learn as well.

"There's that top 10 that everybody knows -- probably top 5 actually that everybody knows -- but it's also to make the world know that this movement was was made up of hundreds of thousands of people that really were trying to better their lives," she said. "They weren't trying to be Dr. King. They weren't trying to lead a movement. They were really just trying to lead a better life."

You can learn more about the National Civil Rights Museum here.