× Man wanted for sexual battery of a child found hiding in a closet

CUT OFF, La. – A man wanted for forcibly fondling a child under the age of 14 was found hiding in a closet after a Crimestoppers tip led police to his location.

Thirty-six-year-old Rusty Leboeuf was arrested on July 14 after an anonymous tip led Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies to a home on East 48th Street in Cut Off, according to the LPSO.

Leboeuf was charged with sexual battery of a child stemming from an incident in June.

Detectives contacted Lebeouf after talking to the victim, but Lebeouf refused to cooperate, and detectives were unable to locate him at that time, according to the LPSO.

A warrant was issued for Lebeouf’s arrest, but his whereabouts were not known until the anonymous tip.

Lebeouf was booked on charges of Sexual Battery.

His bond is set at $30,000.