Local artist selling ‘Commemorative Confederate Statue Coin’

NEW ORLEANS – A local artist is drawing interest for a commemorative coin memorializing four Confederate-era monuments recently removed by the City of New Orleans.

One Point Five Art, an artist based in Algiers who sells New Orleans-themed artwork on platforms such as Facebook, Ebay, and Etsy, has listed the “Monumental” New Orleans Commemorative Confederate Statue Coin for presale on Ebay.

The coin is “stamped using a 3D mold to highlight the details of each statue” that has been removed, according to the listing on Ebay.

The likeness of the Robert E. Lee statue that presided over Lee Circle from 1884 until May of this year is featured prominently on the front of the coin alongside the statues of General P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate President Jefferson Davis, as well as the monument to the Battle of Liberty Place.

A brief statement on the city’s decision to remove the statues and the dates each monument was erected and removed adorns the back of the 2.5 inch coin.

“These monuments to our past were ultimately removed under the cover of darkness, and many believe along with them a part of this city’s unique spirit,” the inscription on the back of the coin reads.

The coin came about after a self-described “‘Trump Lovin’ honorably discharged, disabled Navy Vet” and his “liberal snowflake/artist cousin-in-law” decided to protest what they refer to as New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s “unilateral decision to take down some of the most beautiful and iconic jewels of the New Orleans landscape while the city remains bogged down by political ineptitude and sky rocketing [sic] crime,” according to the Ebay listing.

The listing uses a derogatory term in reference to Landrieu.

The inscription on the back of the coin also notes that the City Council voted to remove the monuments.

The coins are made in New Orleans and have a listed price of $24.95 for the presale, which the artist said is designed for friends and family, but is also open to any “lucky summbeyitch [sic] who happened to stumble upon it on ebay.”

Twenty coins have been sold so far, with expected delivery dates in early August.

Click here to view the coin and the listing.