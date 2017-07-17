Irish Channel resident turns seven shipping containers into 2,000-square-foot home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you're a resident of the Irish Channel, you might have seen a lot of shipping container activity last week in a lot on the corner of First and Rousseau streets.

These shipping containers aren't the endeavor of a local business. They are seven shipping containers stacked three stories high for a new 2,000-square-foot house.

The owner, Kicker Kalozdi, calls it a work in progress.

"We're really excited," Kalozdi said. "It's all within the city zoning restrictions and everything required. We are in the Irish Channel, which is not normal. This is not a Creole cottage or a shotgun, but we're a block from Tchopitoulas, and the city approved it because we do kinda tie into the historic nature of the neighborhood, which was industrial with the residential future of this up and coming neighborhood."

Kalozdi hopes to be moved in by the end of the year.