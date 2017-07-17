× Explore 16 New Orleans Museums for free during the month of August

NEW ORLEANS — Once a year, participating New Orleans museums open their doors to the community for free. But here’s the catch. You have to be a card carrying member of at least one of the 16 participating museums already, in order to take advantage of this deal.

Once you’ve established membership, you plus one guest will be allowed to explore all 16 participating museums in New Orleans for free during the entire month of August.

Participating institutions include the following: (Click below to preview selections from last year’s Museum Month series.)

Ashe Cultural Arts Center Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium The Historic New Orleans Collection The Contemporary Arts Center Beauregard Keyes House Le Musee de f.p.c. Longue Vue House and Gardens Louisiana’s Civil War Museum Madame John’s Legacy The George and Leah McKenna Museum of African American Art The National World War II Museum New Orleans Museum of Art Ogden Museum of Southern Art The Old U.S. Mint Pitot House Southern Food and Beverage Museum

If you’re not a member of a New Orleans museum, you can purchase a membership upon arrival to immediately gain the benefits of Museum Month.

Many museums are also providing additional discounts along with a monthly membership.

Click here to print out a map of participating locations.