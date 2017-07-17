At Rouses Markets & Commander’s Palace, drink the wine & hear the music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It looks like Commander's Palace just moved into the Rouses Market on Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans.

Well, it did.

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there LIVE for the party.

It's a party with a purpose.

And the host of the party is Commander's Palace Wine Guy Dan Davis.

At Commander's Palace, Dan Davis is in command.

He knows every one of the 32,000 bottles of wine in the wine room, a chilly location in the middle of the world famous restaurant in New Orleans.

Since Dan Davis knows the front and back of every bottle, there's a question somebody has to ask.

"Are you the sommelier here at Commander's Palace," asks Wild Bill with a look of confidence.

Dan Davis says, "I don't even know how to spell that. I am the wine guy."

"You're Dan Davis the wine guy?" Wild Bill asks another question.

"That's what it says on my business card!" Dan says.

And the time for Dan Davis to create his own wine is, well, right now.

Dan just did it.

His wine is called Musique de la Vigne. That means music of the vine.

Dan's wine is made in France. And it's served at Commander's Palace. You can also buy it by the bottle at Rouses Markets.

And with every glass served, with every bottle enjoyed, part of money goes to help somebody go to school.

Sips for scholarships, you could call this refreshing venture that partners vino and education.

Dan's organization to make this happen is called The New Orleans Wine and Spirits Education Foundation. That's NOWSEF.

NOWSEF helps middle schoolers with music. And it helps grown ups in the restaurant business go back to school to learn more about the wine and spirits business.