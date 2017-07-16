× PHOTOS: Muddy & Messy at Spillway Classic Trail Run

NEW ORLEANS– Over 1,000 runners and walkers woke up early this morning to run the 3-mile course along the levee in Norco.

The New Orleans Track Club hosted the 30th Annual Spillway Classic Trail Run, where runners ran through muddy, swampy trails. For many runners, this run is an experience like none other.

“It’s a little different, different than running on a highway or pavement. A different atmosphere, I love it. It’s awesome,” Nick Conerly, said.

Take a look at some photos from today’s trail run.