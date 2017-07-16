Car burglar steals NOPD officer’s gun, taser, baton, bullets and more

METAIRIE, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a car burglar stole a list of equipment from an NOPD officer by breaking into her car.

According to deputies, the burglar targeted the officer’s personal car. They say it was parked in the 3900 block of the North I-10 Service Road in Metairie.

The JPSO says the officer reported the burglary a little before 3:00 Sunday afternoon, July 16.

According to a written statement from a JPSO spokesman, the car burglar smashed one of the car’s windows then popped open the trunk.

Deputies identify the NOPD officer as 23-year-old Ayona McGilverry.

They say the burglar took the officer’s duty belt which included her pistol, taser, baton, handcuffs, radio, flashlight, and two loaded magazines.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Burglary Division at 504-364-5300.