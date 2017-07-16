A Southern staple; Hats, Heels and Highballs event supports women in style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Feathers to fedoras, sandals to stilettos – Hats, Heels & Highballs presented by The Spice of Life Women’s Expo invites women 21 and older to sip, savor, shop and socialize on Sunday, July 16 from 2-5pm. Held in the Theatre at Harrah’s Casino (8 Canal Street) and produced by St. Charles Avenue Magazine and Renaissance Foundation, this day of glitz and glam will feature hat and fascinator fashion shows produced by NOLA Fashion Week, a designer shoe showcase by Shoe Be Do, a marketplace of girly goods, music, tasty tidbits by area restaurants, and cash bar.

Cost to attend the ultimate girls day out, which benefits Dress for Success, is $20 in advance and $30 at the door.Tickets include admittance into the event, shows, food samplings and a glass of sparkling wine upon entering and are available at HatsHeelsAndHighballs.com. For more information call 504-828-1380. Attendees are asked to bring business appropriate jewelry or handbags to donate to Dress for Success.

"Women need to support eachother, it just needs to happen and this even highlights that!" said the events sponsor Jeffrie Schultz.

Featured designers and boutiques include: Batik on Silk, Dawn’s Artisan Soaps, Halo Mimi, Jezebel's Fascination, Kathleen Olson Grumich, La Hatterie Millinery & Accessories, Lagniappe Lip Bar, Mynnye's Chocolates, On Cue Makeup, Sassy Royals, Shoe Be Do, the comMANdment, and, Wilfred Designs. Food by: 1718 Catering, Cheesecake Bistro by Copeland’s, Harrah’s Casino, Muriel’s Jackson Square, and Zoes Kitchen.

Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to almost 145 cities in 20 countries and has helped more than 850,000 women work towards self-sufficiency.