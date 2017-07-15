NOFD battles fire at Mardi Gras World

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters say a fire at Mardi Gras World went to two alarms this morning, July 15, at the den of Blaine Kern’s Mardi Gras World in Algiers.

Firefighters say they received a 911 call reporting the fire at about 10:00 in the morning.

At the scene, they describe finding a moderate amount of smoke and fire coming from a warehouse in the 900 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

According to a news release, workers at the business were in the process of welding a prop when it caught fire.

They say they were able to put out the fire before the flames damaged the building. But they say there is a moderate amount of smoke damage.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, firefighters ordered the second alarm as a precaution. They say none of the backup equipment was needed.

The NOFD says 45 firefighters battled the fire and had it under control by about 11:30.

Nobody got hurt, and the cause of the fire is listed as “welding”.