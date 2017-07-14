Suspect sought in connection with Jeannette Street homicide

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for the man pictured here in connection with a shooting death that happened early Friday morning in the Leonidas neighborhood.

According to NOPD, a man was shot multiple times about 7 a.m. in the 8500 block of Jeannette Street. He was pronounced dead on scene.

NOPD homicide detectives are trying to identify and question the person pictured in the photo

Anyone with knowledge of his identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 if they wish to remain anonymous.