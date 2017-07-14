Qualifying ends with 18 candidates for New Orleans mayor

NEW ORLEANS — Qualifying for the October election ended Friday afternoon with more than a dozen candidates on the ballot for New Orleans mayor.
We now know that businessman Sidney Torres is not running, but 18 people are.
As expected, City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, former judges Desiree Charboneet and Michael Bagneris, and businessman Frank Scurlock are on the ballot.
Also running is Troy Henry, a businessman who ran for mayor in 2010.
Then there’s Charles Anderson, a local activist who announced his bid for mayor with a rap video.
Here’s the complete list:
- Thomas Albert Jr. – Democrat
- Charles Anderson – Democrat
- Michael Bagneris – Democrat
- Manny Chevrolet Bruno – No Party
- Edward “Ed” Bruski – Independent
- LaToya Cantrell – Democrat
- Desiree Charbonnet – Democrat
- Byron Stephan Cole – No Party
- Edward Collins Sr. – Democrat
- Brandon Dorrington – Democrat
- Troy Henry – Democrat
- Matthew Hill – No Party
- Derrick O’Brien Martin – No Party
- Frank Scurlock – Democrat
- Johnese Smith – Democrat
- Patrick Van Hoorebeek – Independent
- Tommie Vassel – Democrat
- Hashim Walters – Independent
The primary election is Oct. 14.
