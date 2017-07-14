× Qualifying ends with 18 candidates for New Orleans mayor

NEW ORLEANS — Qualifying for the October election ended Friday afternoon with more than a dozen candidates on the ballot for New Orleans mayor.

We now know that businessman Sidney Torres is not running, but 18 people are.

As expected, City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, former judges Desiree Charboneet and Michael Bagneris, and businessman Frank Scurlock are on the ballot.

Also running is Troy Henry, a businessman who ran for mayor in 2010.

Then there’s Charles Anderson, a local activist who announced his bid for mayor with a rap video.

Here’s the complete list:

Thomas Albert Jr. – Democrat

Charles Anderson – Democrat

Michael Bagneris – Democrat

Manny Chevrolet Bruno – No Party

Edward “Ed” Bruski – Independent

LaToya Cantrell – Democrat

Desiree Charbonnet – Democrat

Byron Stephan Cole – No Party

Edward Collins Sr. – Democrat

Brandon Dorrington – Democrat

Troy Henry – Democrat

Matthew Hill – No Party

Derrick O’Brien Martin – No Party

Frank Scurlock – Democrat

Johnese Smith – Democrat

Patrick Van Hoorebeek – Independent

Tommie Vassel – Democrat

Hashim Walters – Independent

The primary election is Oct. 14.