Local stuntman dies after fall on ‘The Walking Dead’ set

ATLANTA – Local stuntman John Bernecker has died after suffering a devastating fall on the set of the hit AMC television show “The Walking Dead.”

Bernecker fell off of a 25 foot balcony on July 12 on the show’s set in Atlanta, according to TMZ.

The 33-year-old Metairie man was placed on a ventilator after being airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center, where he passed away on July 13, according to TMZ.

Production on “The Walking Dead” was halted when Bernecker suffered his fall.

Bernecker has 92 credits to his name on IMDB.com, including big-budget films like the upcoming “Black Panther,” locally shot “Logan,” and “22 Jump Street,” where he was the stunt double for Channing Tatum and Peter Stormare.

The site also lists 13 acting roles, including a Werewolf in “Goosebumps,” a mechanic in “True Detective,” and a role in “Salem.”

