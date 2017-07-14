× JPSO arrests Metairie man for raping, kidnapping, woman and forcing her into prostitution

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say raped a woman he was holding against her will and forced her into prostitution.

Thirty-five-year-old Keston Mimmitt has been charged with one count of first degree rape and one count of false imprisonment, according to the JPSO.

Detectives were first alerted to the plight of the woman when she was treated for a leg wound at a home in the 2100 block of Manson Drive in Metairie.

The woman initially told officers that she had fallen, but later revealed that she sustained when she fell out of a window “attempting to escape an abusive relationship,” according to the JPSO.

Mimmitt was on the scene when officers arrived, but soon fled while the woman was being treated.

Two days later, on July 11, the same woman was admitted to a local hospital for injuries sustained during a rape, according to the JPSO.

Detectives recognized the woman from the previous incident and persuaded her to tell the rest of the story.

Advertisement

The woman confirmed that Mimmitt had raped her multiple times and that he was holding her against her will at the Manson Drive location.

She also said Mimmett was forcing her into prostitution and physically abused her when she did not cooperate, according to the JPSO.

The abuse had been going on for months, according to the woman.

Advertisement

An arrest warrant was issued for Mimmett, who also faces charges in an earlier human trafficking case related to prostitution, according to the JPSO.

Mimmett was arrested on July 12 and has refused to cooperate with authorities.

The JPSO wants anyone else who may have been victimized by Mimmitt to come forward and report the offense.

Anyone wishing to do so can call 911 from anywhere in Jefferson Parish, or contact the Personal Violence Section at (504) 364-5300.

Anyone with additional information regarding Mimmitt’s illegal activities is asked to call Detective Horne at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.