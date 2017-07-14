Hollywood South News with Jabari: Acme film productions hosts hands-on educational film courses in New Orleans!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Not everyone wants to e a star on the big screen. Some people would rather stay behind the scenes. If you don't have the money or time to go to college to learn about film work behind the scenes, Acme Film Productions will host their first film class to people interested in working behind the scenes in film and TV.

You'll have an opportunity to learn different lighting techniques, the different type of lighting, with over 1,000 different pieces of equipment. You'll learn how to use a camera, how to operate a lens, how to go about different effects, and more!

