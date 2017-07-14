Girl dies after 15-year-old brother accidentally shoots her with gun he bought ‘on the street’

WESTWEGO, La. – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for negligent homicide after accidentally shooting his 14-year-old sister in the head with a handgun he bought “on the street.”

The shooting occurred around 12:35 a.m. on July 14 in a home on East Claiborne Parkway in unincorporated Westwego, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old boy was handling the gun in a bedroom of the home when it went off.

The 14-year-old girl was struck in the head by the bullet and later died from her injuries at University Hospital.

The boy told detectives that he bought the gun “on the street for protection,” according to the JPSO.

A 9mm Hi-Point semi-automatic handgun was found in the bedroom along with one spent shell casing.

The 15 year-old faces charges of Negligent Homicide and Juvenile with a Firearm, according to the JPSO.