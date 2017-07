× Free pet ID tags and $10 microchips Saturday at La. SPCA

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana SPCA is offering free pet ID tags and $10 microchips for pets Saturday afternoon to help pets in the case of a hurricane.

No appointment is needed, and pet owners from any parish can take advantage of the services.

The ID tags and microchips will be distributed between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday (July 15), at the Louisiana SPCA, on the West Bank at 1700 Mardi Gras Boulevard.

The nonprofit will also be giving away pet evacuation bags courtesy of Hill’s Science Diet.