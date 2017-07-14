Florida sinkhole devastation spreads beyond the expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A growing sinkhole in central Florida has already destroyed two homes and is threatening to impact more.

Authorities are estimating the size of the sinkhole as 225 to 250 feet wide and 50 feet deep. At least 10 surrounding homes were evacuated.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the sinkhole, first reported as a depression, started out as the size of a small pool, and it's still growing.

They have no idea when it will stop growing. Pasco County safety officials say eleven homes have been already affected; two fell into the hole and nine others are under voluntary evacuation orders.

They estimate it could take up to a month to get the situation under control.