Coroner: OPSO inmate who died of seizure Wed. showed 'no visible trauma'

NEW ORLEANS – An inmate who died after suffering a seizure at the Orleans Parish jail on Wednesday displayed no signs of physical trauma.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse released his report today on Jason Pierce, who was pronounced dead just after noon on July 12 after he had a seizure earlier in the day while at the jail complex.

An autopsy of Pierce revealed “no visible trauma.”

Pierce was found to suffer from the effects of hepatic disease, pulmonary and visceral congestion, and a significantly enlarged heart, according to Dr. Rouse.

Toxicology tests have been obtained for further analysis, Rouse said.