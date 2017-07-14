× Cookin’ with Nino: Chicken Kalamata

Chicken Kalamata

Ingredients:

For Chicken:

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts cut in half

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for searing

2 tablespoons finely minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons minced shallots (about 1 small)

1 clove garlic, finely minced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For Pan Sauce:

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

2 teaspoons finely sliced fresh basil

1 small clove garlic, minced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons minced shallots (about 1/2 small)

1 shot sherry vinegar

1/2 cup chicken broth

Instructions:

For the chicken: Using a meat mallet, evenly pound the chicken breast halves between 2 sheets of plastic wrap to 1/4-inch thickness. In a mixing bowl, add the oil, parsley, shallots and garlic; sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper and mix in the bowl. Let marinate for 30 minutes. Remove the chicken from the marinade. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large (12- to 14-inch) skillet over medium-high heat until it starts to bubble. Sear until light golden on the first side, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and sear on the other side until the chicken is cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Reserve the skillet for the sauce.

For the pan sauce: In the same skillet , add a bit more olive oil and cook shallots and garlic for about 3 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook until softened about 5 minutes, add the olives cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the vinegar and the chicken broth, cook until the liquid has reduced by half. Add basil at the end.

Place cooked chicken breasts in platter and top with cooked sauce.

