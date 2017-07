Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - WGNO viewer Jared Johnson captured an amazing video of a waterspout over Lake Pontchartrain this morning.

Johnson spotted the waterspout around 9:45 a.m. on July 13 from New Orleans East.

The waterspout lasted for about five minutes, according to Johnson, allowing him time to grab his camera and record the churning column making its way from east to west over the lake.

