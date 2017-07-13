× Trey Yuen makes list of top 50 Chinese Restaurants in United States

MANDEVILLE, La. – A popular North Shore restaurant has been named one of the 50 Best Chinese Restaurants in the United States by CNN Travel.

Trey Yuen came in at 22 on the list, making it the only Louisiana Chinese restaurant to make the cut.

The restaurant’s unique blend of Chinese and Cajun flavors earned top marks from the CNN Travel reviewers.

The chefs at Trey Yuen are masters at adaptation, according to CNN, especially when “Sichuan flavorings are added to alligator and crawfish to create the ultimate Louisiana-meets-China cuisine.”

CNN based the rankings on “chefs and Chinese restaurant associations, surveys of local food writers and polls, and our own experiences,” according to the site.