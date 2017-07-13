× Scalise undergoes yet another surgery, upgraded to fair condition

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise had another surgery Thursday to manage a “deep tissue infection” from his gunshot wounds.

He remains hospitalized, but his condition has been upgraded to fair.

MedStar Washington Hospital, the hospital treating Scalise, gave an update on the Metairie congressman’s condition Thursday afternoon.

The hospital said Scalise “will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary.”

Scalise has been in and out of ICU since June 14, when he and several other people were shot near Washington, D.C., while practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game.

The bullet traveled toward his other hip, causing serious damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

He was as critical as a patient could be when he arrived at the hospital, doctors said, but he his condition had been progressing until early July, when he was readmitted to ICU because of the new infection.

He has since been transferred out of intensive care.