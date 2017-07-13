Peanut Butter Ramen: Would You Eat It?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- We all remember those lean years back in college when money was scarce and you lived for days on canned meat, saltine crackers and noodles. For some it was macaroni, but for others Ramen noodles were the essential ingredient during those salad years.

But as we found out in the Twist Test Kitchen, you don't have to eat poorly, even though you're poor! This recipe for peanut butter Ramen is quick, easy, spicy, and you can pull together for less than $5.

You'll need the following ingredients:

Scallions, butter, sesame oil, Asian spice blend, Sambal Olek, lemon juice, peanut butter and Ramen noodles.

Chop scalions on an angle . Heat skillet with butter and sesame oil. Add scalions. Next, add Asian Spice Blend--you can buy or create your own with some of your favorite spicy seasonings including sambal oelek. Add 1 T. of lemon juice, 1 C. peanut butter and Teriyaki sauce to taste.

Cook noodles and drain. Add to skillet and mix well.

Serve and enjoy!