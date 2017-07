× NOPD looking for two missing girls in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two girls who haven’t been seen since yesterday afternoon.

Erika Williams and Kierra Jethroe, who are both 15-years-old, left Jethroe’s Algiers home on Pinewood Court around 12:30 p.m. on July 12 and haven’t been seen since.

If you have information regarding Williams and Jethroe’s whereabouts please contact Detective John Bakula at (504) 658-6040 or any Fourth District detective.