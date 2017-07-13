× NOPD looking for missing military man in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who failed to report for military duty yesterday.

Twenty-seven-year-old George Nuemberger was last seen in the 5000 block of Woodland Drive, according to the NOPD.

The person who reported Nuemberger missing told the NOPD that she had spoken to a military police unit that confirmed Nuemberger did not report for duty on July 12.

It is unclear where Nuemberger is assigned and what branch of the military he is in.

Neurnberger is known to drive a gold Cadiallac station wagon with Missouri license plates, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about the location of George Nuernberger please contact Detective Lisa Lewis or any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040.