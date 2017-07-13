× NOPD finds drugs, guns, $22,000 after search of N.O East home

NEW ORLEANS – Officers following up on a traffic stop that netted drugs and a handgun found $22,000 in cash and an assault rifle inside a house in New Orleans East.

Twenty-year-old Robert Bates came to the attention of a pair of NOPD detectives when he blew through a stop sign on Curran Boulevard just before 2 p.m. on July 12, according to the NOPD.

The officers caught up with Bates when he pulled into the driveway of a home in the 7300 block of New Castle Boulevard.

Bates was arrested after the officers found marijuana and a handgun with an extended magazine.

After determining that Bates was on probation, the detectives obtained a search warrant for his home, where they found numerous .45 caliber magazines, an AR 15 assault rifle with pistol stock, a 60 capacity .223 caliber drum magazine and approximately $22,000, according to the NOPD.

If you have any additional information on Robert Bates, please contact any Seventh District officer at (504) 658-6070.