NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Lager’s International Ale House

NEW ORLEANS - While sporting cozy booths and social tables, one of the more impressive amenities here at Lager’s is the beer selection! In fact, there are 75 different brews on tap and 70% percent of those are local, craft beers. Even though craft beer is high in demand right now, especially since the scene here in Louisiana has exploded in popularity over the last few years, it's not a new thing for Lager's. They've been carrying craft beer since they opened.

Nicole Sinclair, the assistant general manager for Lager's is proud of the selection they have to offer, "We've been in Metairie for over 20 years and were doing the craft beer thing before craft beer got popular with our 75 taps. With most of them being local and everybody being pro--local at the movement, it just caters to the community"

If you don't see a tap on the wall that floats your boat, Lager's also has a selection of 100 different bottles to choose from and the selection is ever changing with new beers coming and going every week or so. So if you're looking for a place where you can sit down, grab a pint, and enjoy a mean but don't want to head all the way into the city, Lager's International Ale House has everything you need to feel right at home.

Lager's International Ale House is located at 3501 Veterans Memorial Blvd in Metairie and is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information on the restaurant including their happy hour specials, call (504) 887-9923 or check out their website for a listing of events and offers.