No more sit ups! No more crunches! 20,000 fitness trainers are ready to rescue your core

NEW ORLEANS - They've arrived in New Orleans ready to work out the world. They are 20,000 fitness trainers and coaches are ready to rescue you for bikini season.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at New Orleans Ernest Morial Convention Center where the sweat is on.

This is the event of the year for coaches from the company called Beachbody. The trainers here are not just trainers, they are, in fact, SUPER trainers.

They'll be working out. They'll be conducting workshops. They'll show each other how to run businesses as trainers. And they'll learn how to brand themselves and come up with their own style of training the human body.

You can watch them taking their workout to the streets.

A collective Super Workout will take place on Saturday, July 15 from 6-7:30 a.m., on Poydras Street between Clara Street and Loyola Avenue. The workout is led by seven celebrity fitness trainers showcasing some of the best exercises from popular at-home workout videos including P90X®, Insanity® and 21 Day Fix®.

If you wonder just what this Beachbody brand is exactly. Well, Beachbody is a health and fitness company from Santa Monica, California.

A couple of guys started it back in 1998. They are Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon. These guys were on a mission to help people achieve their goals and enjoy healthy, fulfilling lives and lifestyles. Beachbody has a formula that's good for the whole planet.

It's all about world-class fitness and nutrition. And it includes the motivation to make it happen.