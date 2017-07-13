New Orleans poet gives a little ‘Sunshine’ to inspire people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- In this poetry, poet Bobby T. expresses the outcome of something bad. "From the dirt of obstacles springs gold coasts like opportunities," Bobby said in his poetry Sunshine. Bobby wanted to make sure that anyone who listens to this message to always look at the sunshine and not the rain.

Bobby T. grew up in New Orleans and can be seen at various venues expressing his poetry that he writes.

There are opportunities for folks in New Orleans to participate r even watch performers. Every Monday night, Cafe Istanbul hosts n open mic night where musicians and poets can come and perform on stage.