New Orleans Firefighters battle 2 alarm blaze in Central City

New Orleans, La.– Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in Central City on Thursday.

The NOFD got the call of a 4-plex on fire in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue around 4:30 A.M.

The building was occupied, but all of the residents managed to get out safely.

The blaze quickly went to two-alarms, before being brought under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.