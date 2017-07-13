× Man robs elderly man in French Quarter hotel elevator, returns empty wallet to front desk

NEW ORLEANS – A woman and a man carrying a baby robbed an elderly man in the elevator of a French Quarter hotel and then returned his empty wallet to the front desk.

The incident happened in the 600 block of St. Louis Street just after 2 p.m. on July 12, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 73-year-old victim told police he was riding in an elevator along with a woman and a man carrying a 10-month-old baby.

When the elevator doors opened, the woman stepped into the elevator’s doorway while the man pretended to have a health issue.

The man then pinned the victim to the wall of the elevator, grabbed the victim’s wallet from his pocket, and fled alongside the woman, according to the NOPD.

The man then returned the victim’s wallet to the hotel’s front desk after emptying it of $400.