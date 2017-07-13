× Man booked with manslaughter following bar fight

METAIRIE, LA — Jefferson Parish deputies say they booked a man with manslaughter following a bar fight in Metairie.

According to deputies, on Saturday, July 8, two men got into an argument at the Buffalo Billiards bar in the 3600 block of Airline Drive. Deputies say the argument escalated and one of the men threw two rapid punches to the face of the other, knocking out the victim.

Deputies say the victim was taken from the bar while still unconscious. After regaining consciousness, he and his friends went to an area motel where the man had been staying. Deputies say the victim appeared to have fully recovered from the punches.

But on the following Sunday, the man was discovered unconscious on the floor of the bathroom in his motel room. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital where, deputies say, he was diagnosed with having massive head injuries.

The victim is identified as 47-year old Michael Coffee. On Tuesday, July 11, Coffee was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy showed that he died from massive head trauma.

Deputies reviews surveillance footage from the bar that shows the men arguing. Detectives were able to identify 34-year-old Javaris Green as the suspect who threw the punches.

Deputies say on Wednesday, July 12, Green was located and booked with manslaughter. Deputies also say Green also had a warrant out for his arrest on forced entry/burglary charges.