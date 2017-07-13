× Man arrested for armed robbery of Slidell payday loan company

SLIDELL, La. — The man accused of robbing a payday loan company at gunpoint Monday afternoon has been arrested.

Shortly after noon on Monday (July 10), Slidell Police received a 911 call about an armed robbery that had just occurred near the busy intersection of Gause Boulevard and Lakewood Drive.

Witnesses say a white male entered American Cash Advance, brandished a black pistol and demanded cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, ran down Lakewood Drive, and then turned right onto Florida Avenue.

According to Slidell Police, the surveillance video shared on social media led to multiple tips, which then led to the arrest of 33-year-old David Closson of Slidell.

Closson was arrested in New Orleans Wednesday night with the help of State Police and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Police.

Closson reportedly admitted to the robbery and said he did it to fuel his drug habit. He’s also a suspect in several property crimes in St. Tammany Parish.

“A combination of good police work, and help from our citizens, assisted us with identifying and arresting this suspect,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says. “Our citizens are the eyes and ears of our community. Without them, it would be difficult for us to be successful.”

Here’s the surveillance video that led to Closson’s arrest:

