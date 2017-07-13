Kenner’s inaugural Freedom Fest coming to shores of Lake Pontchartrain Labor Day weekend

KENNER, La. — The first-ever Freedom Fest is coming to the shores of Lake Pontchartrain in Laketown.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn and other city officials announced the inaugural event at a press conference Thursday.

The Friends of Rivertown and city leaders created the festival to build awareness of the city’s interests in developing Laketown as a high-end residential, retail and entertainment district. The event is also designed to strengthen the city’s tourism base.

“We have almost 3,000 hotel rooms in Kenner city limits, the second most in any concentrated area of the parish,” Zahn said. “Should this event grow into our expectations as a festival that attracts visitors, it will boost our hotel occupancy and our local tax base during the Labor Day weekend. Freedom Fest will also bring Kenner families together on our beautiful lake to celebrate our workers.”

It’s all about country music, and the lineup starts with local artists Jenna Hunts and 90 Degrees West. It continues with Lauren Duski, the runner up on NBC’s The Voice. National recording artists Chase Bryant and Maddie & Tae will close out the festival.

“It’s a celebration of work and the workforce of the United States and what everyone does here in America,” Zahn said. “It makes our country strong and we want to make sure people are recognized for that.”