Corinne Olympios returning to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

The “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion special is sure to be an interesting one with the additions of two former cast members.

On the heels of DeMario Jackson announcing he will return for the special, Corinne Olympios has said she will attend, too.

“I am very happy to be appearing on the ‘Bachelor In Paradise Special,'” Olympios said in a statement to CNN.

Olympios and Jackson were at the center of a controversy in June, following accusations of sexual misconduct that briefly shut down production on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Filming resumed after the show’s production company, Warner Bros., completed an investigation and found there was no misconduct on set. (Warner Bros. and CNN share the parent company Time Warner.)

The pair declined to return to finish filming the series.

The popular summer show made up of former contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” competing for another chance at love has announced new premiere dates.

The series will return with a two-night premiere August 14 and 15.

“Over the course of six weeks, fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise get a second chance at love while living together in Mexico, in a secluded and dreamy paradise,” a press release about the show read. “Viewers will watch as they fall in love or go through renewed heartbreak.”

The announced cast so far includes:

• Raven Gates of “The Bachelor” Season 21 (Nick)

• Corinne Olympios of “The Bachelor” Season 21 (Nick)

• Amanda Stanton of “The Bachelor” Season 20 (Ben)

• Alexis Waters of “The Bachelor” Season 21 (Nick)

• Derek Peth of “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo)

• DeMario Jackson of “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel)

• Lacey Mark of “The Bachelor” Season 21 (Nick)

• Kristina Schulman of “The Bachelor” Season 21 (Nick)

• Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti of “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo)

• Danielle Maltby of “The Bachelor” Season 21 (Nick)

• Taylor Nolan of “The Bachelor” Season 21 (Nick)

• Robby Hayes of “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo)

• Ben Zorn of “The Bachelorette” Season 11 (Kaitlyn)

• Jasmine Goode of “The Bachelor” Season 21 (Nick)

• Vinny Ventiera of “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo)

• Alex Woytkiw of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo)

“Bachelor in Paradise,” like the rest of the shows in the “Bachelor” franchise, is hosted by Chris Harrison.