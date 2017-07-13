Blue Bell releases new flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Blue Bell Ice Cream has released a new flavor in honor of National Ice Cream Month, and just in time for National Ice Cream Day.

The flavor is Sweet 'n Salty Crunch, and it consists of vanilla ice cream, roasted almonds, chocolate chunks and chocolate coated pretzel bites. (The Good Morning New Orleans crew got to try it on air this morning. As you can see in the video, "yum" was the word.)

National Ice Cream Month was created by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Reagan recognized that ice cream was consumed by nearly 90 percent of the population then, and because it is a "nutritious treat," (hmmmm ...), he created a month and a day in its honor.

National Ice Cream Day is the third Sunday in July. This year, it falls on Sunday, July 16.

Blue Bell has more than 30 flavors of ice cream available in half gallons and pints.