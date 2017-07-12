Show some love for Tammany Trace!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. TAMMANY PARISH-- Is Tammany Trace one of your favorite spots?

Well here's your chance to show the popular trail on the North Shore some love.

Tammany Trace is in the running for Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s National Hall of Fame.

The Tammany Trace is up against Colorado’s Rio Grande Trail and Nevada’s Historic Railroad Trail to be the next Rail-Trail Hall of Fame inductee, a prestigious recognition that highlights the stellar value and excellence of the trail locally and nationwide.

Voting starts July 12th and ends July 16th.

The winner will then be announced on July 19th.

You can submit your vote here.